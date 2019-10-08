Black Holes & Cold Blasts Heat up 'The Flash' Season 6 Premiere (VIDEO)

To quote Cisco (Carlos Valdes), God I missed you, The Flash.

The Arrowverse's red-suited joyride is back for Season 6 tonight and like Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) at his best, it hits the ground running.

Things immediately kick off with a power surge striking S.T.A.R. Labs, a flashback to a Godspeed-related situation from the summer, a West family barbecue, and some hints as to how Barry and Iris (Candice Patton) are handling the loss of future daughter, Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy).

Before long, we also have a funeral and a sudden black hole that erupts as soon as Iris gets her hands on a certain piece of West-Allen property.

In the above exclusive clip from tonight's opener, "Into the Void," Barry, Cisco, Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) and a newly returned Ralph "Mystery" Dibney (Hartley Sawyer) begin looking into the spacey anomaly that targeted Iris.

They might also want to split their focus and keep an eye on Ms. Snow, because it seems something has been having, well, a chilling effect on her since we last saw Killer Frost. And we really don't trust her shady old friend Dr. Ramsey Rosso (Heroes' Sendhil Ramamurthy) to be very helpful. You'll see why!

The Flash, Tuesdays, 8/7c, The CW