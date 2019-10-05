TNT's 'Snowpiercer' Reveals New Footage at New York Comic Con (VIDEO)

After a series of network changes, showrunner changes and director changes, it seems Snowpiercer is moving full steam ahead at TNT rather than TBS—and the show released a unique, atmospheric first look at New York Comic Con.

Based off the graphic novel (which inspired a 2013 movie adaptation), the post-apocalyptic Snowpiercer takes place aboard a 1001-car train that insulates the wealthy from the deathly frozen landscape outside, and the differences between the have and the have-nots spawn a host of political and social class drama. The footage pays homage to the show’s source material, playing out largely in artistic sketches with some live-action clips at the end.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

TNT’s synopsis states: “Class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival play out in this riveting television adaptation based on the acclaimed movie and graphic novel series of the same name.”

The series stars Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Lena Hall, Sheila Vand, Steven Ogg, with EP and showrunner Graeme Manson.

Snowpiercer, Spring 2020, TNT