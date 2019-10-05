AMC Unveils First Trailer for New 'Walking Dead' Series (VIDEO)

We finally have the first footage from the third series in The Walking Dead franchise.

AMC unveiled the first official trailer at its New York Comic Con 2019 panel just days after releasing the first photos. In those images, we got a look at cast members Alexa Mansour (Hope), Aliyah Royale (Iris), Nicolas Cantu (Elton), Hal Cumpston (Silas), Annet Mahendru (Huck), and Nico Tortorella (Felix) and the dead they'll be facing.

"How far would you go for hope?" That seems to be the central question of the new series or at least the trailer, which focuses on Hope, Iris, Silas, Elton, Huck and Felix's journey to the city. While it's not totally clear which shots are flashbacks and which are present-day, the show appears to at least partially take place in a community of more than 9,000 people in Nebraska, where teenagers go to school, have sports teams and even learn to fight.

Hope isn't satisfied with that life: She wants to see the city, which she says is "bigger and cooler," but insists it'll be gone before she can go visit it by herself. Iris, meanwhile, wants to find her dad, who's working to regain technology lost before the apocalypse. The landscapes are vibrant and eye-catching, teasing the plane crash revealed in earlier released material as well as a snowstorm.

"I need to make my life count," Elton says. "That's all any of us can do."

There's also a little bit of comedy in this first glimpse; Iris, having presumably never seen a walker before, throws up at the sight of one. Surrounded by her friends, she then tries to play it cool. "So, uh, that's what you get!" she says with a nervous smile.

The series features two young female protagonists and focuses on the first generation to come-of-age in the apocalypse. Some becomes heroes, others villains, and all will be changed forever.

Previously, AMC released a teaser that did not feature any footage from the series but focused on the effects of growing up in the new world of The Walking Dead, with drawings of a plane crash and the undead in the wreckage. The photos also offered a look at the undead in such wreckage.

Untitled Walking Dead Series, Spring 2020, AMC