Nick Kroll & 'Big Mouth' Cast on Exploring Sexuality & Heavier Topics in Season 3 (VIDEO)

Netflix's raunchy animated comedy about adolescents with raging hormones is back as Big Mouth Season 3 is now streaming on Netflix.

Creator Nick Kroll, who voices multiple characters in the series including Nick Birch, stopped by the TV Insider video suite during New York Comic Con to discuss the third season with costars Jason Mantzoukas (Jay Bilzerian) and Jessi Klein (Jessi Glaser).

Together, the stars chatted with Damian Holbrook about what fans should expect and how they keep things light enough with comedy even when the show gets serious.

"Our goal has always been to do a show about kids going through puberty and adolescence and in as much, try to tell those stories as honestly as possible," Kroll says. "And the further we get into it, the furthermore that we can dig in on everybody's individual arcs and try to understand everyone's saga."

Among some of the topics explored this season, the cast shared their characters will explore their sexuality, deal with friendship drama, and more. And of course, the Hormone Monster and Monstress stay in the mix.

Find out what else Kroll, Mantzoukasm and Klein had to say about Big Mouth in the video interview above and don't miss Season 3 on Netflix.

Big Mouth, Season 3, Streaming now, Netflix