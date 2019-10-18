Wendy Williams on Staying Real With Her Audience Over 11 Seasons

How you doin'? Well, if you're Wendy Williams, you're doin' just fine.

Back in September, on the day her 11th season premiered, the fearless daytime diva learned that her weekday talk show had been renewed through 2021–22. "I'm employed for the next two years," she exclaims. "Yay!" Here's more.

What have you learned about hosting a show after all these years?

Wendy Williams: That I am good at it! And part of being good is that I do it tongue-in-cheek and with a good spirit. You can laugh with me or laugh at me — just watch.

You don't shy away from naming names when it comes to stars in the news. Have you ever worried about insulting celebrities or their holding a grudge?

No, because I am not of celebrity culture. I talk about celebrities — I've done it for more than 30 years — but I have a full life that does not include being so enamored with [the famous]. I mean, I know celebrities behind the scenes, but they are not my family. They are not my deepest, truest friends. They are not the people who would be visiting me at midnight when I am crying.

You also share your life, good and bad, with viewers. Why do you think this helps them connect with you?

Because I do have a regular life. I am a mother, I am a soon-to-be ex-wife, I struggle with my weight. I love talking about race, because I think that is really important, but I just share. I can only be me. It's not by design — I am just Wendy. I think that allows people to be just them.

The Wendy Williams Show, Syndicated, check local listings