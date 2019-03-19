Wendy Williams Gets Emotional On-Air, Reveals She's Living in a Sober House (VIDEO)

Wendy Williams revealed she’s been living in a sober house during The Wendy Williams Show on Tuesday, March 19.

The TV host opened up to her audience about her struggle with addiction and the foundation she’s created with her husband, Kevin Hunter, to help others battling substance problems.

"So, you know me for being a very truthful and open person, and I've got more to the story for you. You know, Kevin, Kevin and I have the Hunter Foundation for the good of the people, and we recently launched our 888-5Hunter number for those of you caught up in the struggle of addiction,” she shared with her audience.

"Well, for some time now, and even today and beyond, I have been living in a sober house. When you see me come to work, glammed up, right after the show I go across the street, I do my Pilates. I told you, two hours a day or like to take care of my body.”

She continued, “And you know I've had a struggle with cocaine in my past. And I never went to a place to get the treatment. I don't know how, except God was sitting on my shoulder and I just stopped."

The 54-year-old also revealed she goes to meetings to deal with her addiction issues.

“After I go to the Pilates, I go to several meetings all around town in the Tri-state area. And I see my brothers and sisters caught up in their addiction and looking for help. They don't know I'm Wendy. They don't care I'm Wendy,” she explained.

“There's no autographs, there is no nothing. It's the brothers and sisters caught up in the struggle. It's been really interesting. This ride."

And, though she’s decided to go public with her story now, only her husband and her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., previously knew about the sober living home. "Not my parents, nobody. Nobody knew. Because I look so glamorous out here,” she said.

"After I finished my appointments, seeing my brothers and sisters, breaking bread, I am driven by my 24-hour sober coach back to the home that I live in here in the Tri-state with a bunch of smelly boys who have become my family.”

She continued, "They hog the TV and watch soccer, we talk and read and talk and read and then I get bored with them. Doors locked by 10:00 p.m. Lights out by 10:00 p.m. So I go to my room, and I stare at the ceiling and I fall asleep to wake up and come back here to see you. So that is my truth."

This news comes less than a month after Williams returned to her show following a two-month hiatus to deal with her Graves’ disease.