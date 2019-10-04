'Mr. Robot's Sam Esmail on 'Final Showdown' Between Elliot & Whiterose

Joy to the world! Computer genius Elliot Alderson (Rami Malek) has managed to reverse his hack against global conglomerate E Corp (aka Evil Corp), reinstating everyone's debt and restoring the 2015 economy — just in time for consumers to spend in the final season of Mr. Robot.

"Christmas has this bittersweet tone and weird melancholy that [felt] fitting for not only the final season but what Elliot is going through internally," says Sam Esmail, creator of the mind-boggling cult drama.

The unstable cybervigilante's focus quickly shifts away from E Corp. "He's now seeing the real target," Esmail says. "Season 4 is all about the final showdown between Elliot and Whiterose [BD Wong]." That's the transgender woman with sinister, far-reaching plans who's in charge of the so-called Dark Army of Chinese hackers.

But can Elliot control his alt-personality, Mr. Robot (Christian Slater)? While Elliot has tried to push away his rage-filled side, Esmail promises we will "finally see these two put down their swords and work together."

The other players in this saga — Elliot's aimless sister, Darlene (Carly Chaikin); Whiterose pawn Tyrell Wellick (Martin Wallstrom), newly installed as E Corp CTO; E Corp bigwig Phillip Price (Michael Cristofer); and FBI agent Dominique DiPierro (Grace Gummer), now forced to spy for the Dark Army — are huge question marks.

"We're circling the drain on all these people," the exec producer says. "Are they going to join forces — or attack one another?"

Mr. Robot, Final Season Premiere, Sunday, October 6, 10/9c, USA