'Mr. Robot' Final Season Trailer Teases a Not-So-Happy Holiday Season (VIDEO)

After nearly two years off the air, USA's Mr. Robot will return for its final season beginning Sunday, October 6.

The thriller from creator Sam Esmail (Homecoming) sees Elliot (Rami Malek) and Mr. Robot (Christian Slater) return for more cyber-antics as Season 4 picks up where Season 3 left off. Will Elliott's decision to hit "send" on the email that could reverse 5/9 do more good or bad?

Set during the 2015 Christmas holiday, the show will say "Goodbye, Friend" in a fast-paced season composed of 13 all-new episodes. When Elliot and Mr. Robot get back to work, prepare for a story filled with "answers, hacking and blood."

Despite the winter setting there's little yuletide glee to be found in the faces of Elliot and Mr. Robot as an ominous version of "Silent Night" serves as the background tune to Season 4's first trailer. Echoing the finality conveyed in the simple key art below, the teaser hints at a wild last chapter.

Returning alongside Academy and Emmy Award winner Malek and Golden Globe Award winner Slater are Portia Doubleday, Carly Chaikin, Martin Wallstrom, Grace Gummer, Michael Crisitofer and BD Wong.

Don't miss a second of the heart-stopping action in the first trailer below and tune in October 6 for the final season of Mr. Robot.

Mr. Robot, Season 4 Premiere, Sunday, October 6, 10/9c, USA Network