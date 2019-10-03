'Ray Donovan' Sneak Peek: The Donovans and Sullivans Clash in Season 7 (VIDEO)

Ray's (Liev Schreiber) back and there's more drama than ever in an exclusive sneak peek at Ray Donovan's upcoming seventh season.

The Showtime series returns in November and sees the fixer attempting to repair the relationships he has with his own family. As Ray continues to see Dr. Amiot (returning guest star Alan Alda), dangers from his past reemerge.

"Ray's hit a wall. He needs to find new ways of living with himself," star Schreiber says. "Ray's wanting to be a better father, wanting to end the kind of cycle of pain and abuse and trauma."

"The Donovans are trying to come back together as a family," Eddie Marsan (who plays Terry Donovan) says, "but they have so many skeletons in the cupboard."

Among one of these skeletons is an age-old conflict against another prominent family — the Sullivans. Viewers will be introduced to these old adversaries who resurface in the Donovan family's lives. "This season, we get to meet the Sullivans who Ray worked for as a young man," Schreiber explains.

"They're an enemy from the past who spoiled Mickey's life," Jon Voight explains about the underlying tension. See how the new conflict is teased in the featurette below and don't miss Ray Donovan when the show returns this November on Showtime.

Ray Donovan, Season 7 Premiere, Sunday, November 17, 8/7c, Showtime