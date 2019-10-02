'Young Sheldon': Will Missy & Georgie Reach the Spirits With a Ouija Board? (VIDEO)

Halloween is right around the corner but a Ouija board is always a little creepy no matter what time of year, right?

That scary vibe is part of Thursday's episode of CBS' hit sitcom, Young Sheldon, titled "A Broom Closet and Satan's Monopoly Board." In an exclusive clip from the episode (above), siblings Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Missy (Raegan Revord) decide to talk to the spirits by bringing out a Ouija board. And as you'll see, Missy may be a little more spooked than her older brother.

Also in the episode, young genius Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage) seeks out new challenges in academia since his mentor, Dr. Sturgis (Wallace Shawn), is currently away seeking help in a psychiatric hospital. And Sheldon's mother Mary (Zoey Perry) helps Pastor Jeff (Matt Hobby) resist temptation with his girlfriend.

Check out the exclusive clip above and tune in Thursday!

Young Sheldon, Thursdays, 8/7c, CBS.