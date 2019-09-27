'Prodigal Son' Sneak Peek: Bright Reveals Why He's Visiting His Father (VIDEO)

Bright (Tom Payne) just wants answers only his father can give him on Prodigal Son.

At least, that's what he tells his sister when Ainsley (Halston Sage) discovers he's been seeing Martin (Michael Sheen) in TV Insider's exclusive sneak peek at Monday's episode, "Annihilator."

When Ainsley sees that her brother has 17 missed calls and voicemails, she's naturally curious. And when he tries to claim it's "nobody," she doesn't believe him. "How did your nightmares get so intense?" she asks. "Was it coming home? Copycat case? Too much dad on the brain?"

Then, when he's distracted, she grabs his phone and plays the messages herself.

Watch the clip below to see her reaction to hearing her father's voice and Bright explain why he's visiting Martin.

"The family relationship between all of the Whitlys is the heart of the show," showrunner Chris Fedak told TV Insider. "When Bright goes back to see his father after 10 years, it essentially causes a ripple effect. In our first couple of episodes, we really lean into what that means, how it affects them, and how it's going to change their lives moving forward."

And with Martin back in their lives, the question of whether Ainsley would have turned him in like Bright did "haunts the show," the EP continued.

In "Annihilator," Bright jumps at the chance to help Gil (Lou Diamond Phillips) solve a quadruple homicide for the NYPD. As he slips into the mind of this serial killer, he deals with the repercussions of seeing his father for the first time in years and is tormented by the terrors of his childhood. Are his dreams just nightmares or did they actually happen?

Prodigal Son, Mondays, 9/8c, Fox