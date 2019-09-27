Paul Giamatti's L. Marvin Metz Arrives at 'Lodge 49' in Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

Lodge 49 is welcoming one special guest in Season 2 as executive producer Paul Giamatti drops in as L. Marvin Metz — author of the popular Tom Stone stories in the show's universe.

Arriving in the September 30 episode, "Zugzwang," Metz makes quite the impression on the Lodge, where he's accompanying returning members Dud (Wyatt Russell) and Ernie (Brett Jennings). In an exclusive clip, Metz encounters the ever-interesting Blaise St. John (David Pasquesi).

"L. Marvin Metz is the ultimate man of letters," says creator and executive producer Jim Gavin. "His crystalline prose, his magisterial grasp of the modern world, and his turtleneck/robe/basketball shorts combo make him a force to be reckoned with."

"Once he enters Lodge 49, the lives of his fellow Lynx take on the grandeur of one of his novels, which is to say...non-stop balls-to-the-wall action that will make your heart explode with pure motherf***ing adrenaline," Gavin concludes.

In the clip above, see Metz and Blaise meet, and expect plenty of action in the exciting new episode which aslo sees Liz (Sonya Cassidy) get a promotion while Scott ( Eric Allan Kramer) goes for a walk.

Lodge 49, Mondays, 10/9c, AMC