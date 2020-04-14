TV Insider Podcast: 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine,' 'Lodge 49' & More Picks for Comfort TV

Just because you may have a bit more time on your hands while social distancing and staying at home doesn't mean you can watch everything on TV. After all, there's still so much to choose from, and it could be hard to know where to start — especially if you're looking for something that could qualify as Comfort TV. That's where the TV Insider Podcast comes in.

In the latest one, Senior Writer Damian Holbrook hosted and chatted with Staff Writer/Producer Meredith Jacobs and Intern Allegra Kuney from their homes about what they're watching to keep them distracted and in good moods, each naming a comedy and a drama. And the best part is they're all readily available, across streaming platforms and YouTube.

Holbrook's picks these week are The CW's Nancy Drew, full of twists and perfect for those who grew up with the original versions or new fans, and Saturday Night Live "Best of" clip compilations, featuring commercials and specific skits, on YouTube and NBC's site.

Jacobs had a crime theme to her picks, both perfect to have you (or someone else for you) think — but not think about what's going on — for a period of time: for comedy, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and for drama, Sherlock.

Kuney chose two very unique shows: the strange and hard to describe Lodge 49, good for those who like The Big Lebowski or Northern Exposure, and the optimistic High Maintenance, originally a web series (which will give you a good feel of the HBO show).

You can listen to the podcast below or anywhere you find your podcasts. (Note: When it comes to the sound, take into account that everyone is isolating at home without their usual equipment.)

