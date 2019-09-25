'mixed-ish' Beats 'black-ish'; 'This Is Us' & 'NCIS' Top Tuesday Night Ratings
As premiere week continued, millions of viewers tuned in to see Ziva's return to NCIS Tuesday. Though there were quite a few returning shows with solid premieres, the two new shows of the night had decent ratings.
ABC featured a mix of debuts and established series, with the former, mixed-ish and Emergence, pulling in near-identical numbers. The black-ish prequel had 4.01 million viewers — beating the original's 3.52 million — to the new sci-fi drama's 4.11 million. However, the comedy had a slight edge in its rating among adults 18-49 (0.9 to 0.8).
As for the rest of the night, CBS' long-running drama beat everyone in viewers with 12.27 million, while This Is Us won with a 1.8 rating.
NBC's The Voice (1.5) and New Amsterdam (1.1) also topped their time slots in rating, while CBS' FBI (8.76 million) and NCIS: New Orleans (6.74 million) had the edge in viewers at 10/9c. (We'll have to wait to see if anything changes in final ratings for New Amsterdam since This Is Us was an extended episode.)
The Conners returned with a 1.3 rating and 5.68 million viewers, down from last season's finale (1.5, 7.73).
Empire kicked off its final season down as well from last season's finale, with a 1.0 rating and 3.35 million viewers, both series lows.