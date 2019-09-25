'This Is Us' Upgrades Griffin Dunne to Series Regular for Season 4 — What Does This Mean for Nicky?

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 4, Episode 1, of This Is Us, "Strangers"]

This Is Us is spreading the Season 4 love as Griffin Dunne goes from recurring guest star to series regular.

The actor, who portrays the present-day version of Nicky Pearson, made his first appearance in Season 3 and will be sticking around, according to Deadline. As fans will remember, Nicky was present during the Season 3 finale flash-forward suggesting his deeper involvement with brother Jack's (Milo Ventimiglia) family.

As if to tip viewers off when it comes to his new status, Dunne returned for the Season 4 premiere episode, "Strangers." The episode featured a slew of new faces among which Dunne crossed paths with Jennifer Morrison's Cassidy Sharp — also a struggling military veteran.

Among the cast of regulars Dunne joins Mandy Moore, Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Sullivan, Jon Huertas, Hannah Zeile, Niles Fitch, Logan Shroyer, Mackenzie Hancsicsak, Parker Bates, Lonnie Chavis, Lyric Ross, Eris Baker and Faithe Herman.

In his Season 4 premiere appearance, Nicky made a ruckus at a veteran support group session where Cassidy was sharing her struggles. We later see Kevin (Hartley) take a call and report to the rest of the Pearsons that Nicky has been arrested.

Fans will have to wait and see where his story goes as Season 4 progresses, but as we all saw in the Season 3 finale and in this news about his new status, Dunne isn't going anywhere.

Considering his involvement in their future based on what we know, Season 4 is likely to bring the estranged uncle some peace and strengthen bonds. Sure, there's sure to be some drama, but when it comes to Dunne's upgraded role it can be assumed that things are looking up for Nicky's sad state. Don't miss what's next when This Is Us returns Tuesday.

This Is Us, Tuesdays, 9/8c, NBC