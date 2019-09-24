'Smallville's Michael Rosenbaum Quashes Lex Return for Arrowverse Crossover

Some Smallville stars will be reuniting on the small-screen for the upcoming Arrowverse Crossover Crisis on Inifinite Earths, but one will be noticeably absent.

Michael Rosenbaum won't reprise his role as Lex Luthor in the TV event for a few reasons that he revealed bluntly on Twitter.

"Friends," he addressed fans in a statement. "Many of you have tweeted and asked me about joining the Infinite Crossover. I can't tell you how much this means to me."

"I'll be straight up about this. WB called my agents Friday afternoon when I was in Florida visiting my grandfather in a nursing home. Their offer: No Script. No idea what I'm doing. No idea when I'm shooting. Basically no money. And the real kick in the ass 'We have to know now,"' he wrote.

"My simple answer was 'Pass.' I think you can understand why.I hope this answers all of your questions," he concluded. "Lovingly, Rosenbaum."

So for fans who don't think Rosenbaum was included, he's cleared the air that he was asked but actively chose to not participate. The actor appeared in more than 150 episodes as nemesis to Tom Welling's Superman over the years. Rosenbaum spent 10 years portraying the character, from 2001 to 2011.

Welling and Erica Durance who portrayed Lois Lane on Smallville will step into their roles once again for the crossover event this winter on The CW.