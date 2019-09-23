Do 'Supergirl's New Threats in Season 5 Include Lena? (VIDEO)

Kara Danvers (Melissa Benoist) is facing new threats as Supergirl in Season 5.

But will one of them be her (former?) best friend, Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath)? She's certainly angry now that she knows the truth about Kara in the new Supergirl trailer.

But just because her last name is Luthor and she may be against Supergirl (right now) doesn't make her a villain. "I don't want to kill Supergirl," she says. (But that framed photo of herself with Kara and Alex doesn't survive.) "I just want her to experience the same hurt she inflicted on me. And soon enough she will."

But we do know one of the villains Kara will be facing as Supergirl in the premiere, Midnight (Jennifer Cheon Garcia). The character is described as "the physical manifestation of darkness" and "a murderous villain released from an otherworldly prison to enact revenge against the person who put her there." And as you can see, Supergirl refuses to hide from this fight.

Watch the trailer below to see what to expect from The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett) in Season 5, as well as Kara's reaction to her new suit — especially the pants!

The season is going to explore what it means for Lena to have found out the truth about Kara the way she did. "The consequences of that [betrayal] are going to be a huge journey for Lena moving forward," executive producer Jessica Queller told TV Insider.

Supergirl, Season 5 Premiere, Sunday, October 6, 9/8c, The CW