Billy Bush Returns to Emmys Red Carpet 3 Years After 'Access Hollywood' Tape

It's been three years since Billy Bush graced the Emmys red carpet, but the new member of the Extra Extra team was front and center for reporting duties during the 2019 ceremony.

The host made headlines back in 2016 when a behind-the-scenes recording from 2005 during his days at Access Hollywood surfaced during the presidential race. In the now infamous tape, Bush laughed and went along with Donald Trump's comments about groping one of the actresses with whom they were going to share the screen.

"I get anxious before any carpet," Bush told Variety on the purple carpet. "Anything I do on a work front, always a little butterflies, you want things to go well and I would be remiss if I didn't acknowledge that for sure."

When he was asked about the Trump tape and whether he gets nervous about people bringing up the controversy, he responded, "no not at all, it's really old."

"I think it's gonna be great," he concluded of his new chapter.

Among some of the stars Bush spoke to during his time on the carpet were Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series nominees Sterling K. Brown from This Is Us and Better Call Saul's Bob Odenkirk.

Some weren't so pleased with his return while others praised the second chance for Bush, see some viewer's comments in the tweets below, and let us know what you think about his return in the comments.

Billy Bush should stay out of tv.#Emmys — socorro garcia (@socorro2460) September 22, 2019

Never forget Billy Bush laughed when the serial sex offender said grab women by the p***y — Nozrati (@Nozrati) September 22, 2019

It’s not old news when it’s still relevant as a current reflection of our government and no sign of a change for the better in this particular person. Get him off the red carpet. #metoo #herstory #timesup #emmy — Adrianne Grady (@xatrian) September 22, 2019

I certainly hope he has learned what NOT to do. I liked him and thought he got in the crosshairs. Hopefully, he'll be the same likable host. — RiseUp🐞🌻🐝 Decency First💯 (@RiseUp4ALL) September 22, 2019

Someone explain to me why Billy Bush was the one who got cancelled after that. If you say something awful, you get to be President, but if you listen to it, you can’t be on the Emmys red carpet? — Danny Pav (@SleepingGiant24) September 22, 2019

71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, Sunday, September 22, 8/7c, Fox