'Married at First Sight' Renewed for Two Supersized Seasons After Record Ratings

Lifetime's fan favorite reality series Married at First Sight has just been renewed for two more seasons following it's highly-rated ninth chapter.

Seasons 10 and 11 will arrive in succession of each other with the first kicking off in January 2020 on location in Washington D.C.. Described as supersized, the seasons will include more couples and longer episodes, Deadline reports.

Season 10 will debut with five new couples whereas in years prior with Seasons 1-7 featuring three and seasons 8-9 featuring four, episodes will be expanded to two hours — a half hour longer than the current 90-minute installments.

As of now, Season 11 is expected to take place in New Orleans without a known premiere date. Both Season 10 and 11 have been ordered for 17 two-hour episodes each.

For those unfamiliar with the show's concept, Married at First Sight follows the moment when couples meet for the first time at the altar through to Decision Day (weeks after the wedding) when they decide if they'll stay married or divorce.

Season 9's Decision Day episode pulled in more than 1 million viewers in Live+ Same Day which is a series high for Married at First Sight.

"We're thrilled to see Married at First Sight achieve record ratings in its ninth season, with great things to come in 2020 as we expand the format even more. It's become destination viewing for Lifetime," Gena McCarthy, EVP and Head of Lifetime Unscripted said in a statement.

So make sure to check in on an official premiere date as Married at First Sight hits double digits in its next season.

Married at First Sight, Season 10 Premiere, January 2020, Lifetime