'NCIS' Season Premiere Sneak Peek: Is the Team About to Find out About Ziva? (VIDEO)

The team is one step closer to finding out that Ziva David (Cote de Pablo) is alive in the first sneak peek from the NCIS Season 17 premiere.

The CBS drama shocked fans when Ziva walked into Gibbs' (Mark Harmon) basement in the Season 16 finale and told him he was in danger. But other than Bishop (Emily Wickersham), who was the one who became convinced Ziva was alive during the season, no one else knows — but that's about to change.

In the sneak peek from "Out of the Darkness," McGee (Sean Murray), Torres (Wilmer Valderrama), and Jack (Maria Bello) have no idea where Gibbs is. They haven't heard from him, but at least no one matching his description has checked into a hospital either.

"If Gibbs could've contacted us, he would have," Jack argues. "He wouldn't just stay out there on his own for no reason."

But they're not so sure he is alone — and as fans know, they're right. The trailer reveals that Gibbs and Ziva are together (and in danger).

And while this clip suggests that they'll learn about Ziva soon, that doesn't mean we'll necessarily see them with her right away. (She is in photos with McGee, Torres, and Bishop from Episode 2.) "For the premiere, we've been isolated in some ways," Harmon told TV Insider.

