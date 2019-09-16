'Daybreak' Sees Teens Take on the Apocalypse in Comedic First Trailer (VIDEO)

"Buzz Buzz, Hornets. It's another gorgeous Glendale morning," Matthew Broderick's principal Michael Burr informs us as the first trailer for Netflix's Daybreak begins.

The teaser which was released September 16 comes more than a month before the arrival of the genre-bending new series on Thursday, October 24. Set in Glendale, California, the story of Daybreak follows the students of the local high school which is divided into various groups ranging anywhere from jocks and gamers to 4-H Club.

Along the way viewers will witness their unrelenting will to survive in the wake of a deadly nuclear blast which happens on the night of homecoming. All of this and more are teased in the exciting trailer which also includes a look at the cast.

In a fun reversal of roles, Broderick who was known as the Ferris Bueller in Ferris Bueller's Day Off steps into the role of principal while the kids run amok. Described as part "coming-of-age-story" and "samurai saga," this show comes in with a no holds barred TV MA rating.

Along with Broderick, Daybreak also stars Krysta Rodriguez, Colin Ford, Sophie Simnett, Austin Crute, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Cody Kearsley, Jeante Godlock and Gregory Kasyan. Catch them and all of the action in the exciting teaser below and don't miss Daybreak when it debuts on Netflix.

Daybreak, Series Premiere, Thursday, October 24, Netflix