'Riverdale' Season 4 Trailer: What's Happened to Jughead? (VIDEO)

Most teenagers just worry about getting the grades to graduate high school. Riverdale's have to worry if they'll survive to the end of the year.

The CW drama already teased a bit of senior year in a flashforward in the crazy Season 3 finale, as Betty (Lili Reinhart), Archie (KJ Apa), and Veronica (Camila Mendes), all bloody, burned their clothes and the MIA Jughead's (Cole Sprouse) beanie. And Jughead is certainly in trouble — whether it's connected to what goes down during Spring Break is unclear — in the new Season 4 trailer.

But he is missing, and the entire town is out searching for him in the woods. And he's definitely going to need their help considering where he is. But can they get to him in time?

There are some bright spots coming up. The main couples all seem to be in good places — including Archie and Veronica, who didn't have the easiest time last season.

Watch the trailer below to see who else is in danger (someone's hit in the head from behind!), crime scenes from the Farm's "ascension," and more.

The new preview doesn't hint at how the CW drama will be saying goodbye to Luke Perry and his character, Fred Andrews, but the premiere, "Chapter Fifty-Eight: In Memoriam," will be paying tribute to him and include special guest star Shannen Doherty.

Riverdale, Season 4 Premiere, Wednesday, October 9, 8/7c, The CW