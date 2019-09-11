YouTube Makes 'Cobra Kai' Season 2 Available Free for a Limited Time (VIDEO)

Youtube Premium's Cobra Kai is giving viewers free access to Season 2 for a limited time.

The Karate Kid spinoff series debuted to great critical success with Season 1 in 2018 and continued raising the bar with its second chapter when it arrived earlier this year in April. Now fans without a YouTube Premium account can view the first two episodes of Season 2 without paying.

The ad-supported episodes will be available briefly before subsequent installments will be released each week all in front of YouTube's paywall. Previously, only the first episode of Season 2 was available to sample for non-subscribers.

This news comes shortly after the success of YouTube's record-setting AVOD launch.

Cobra Kai is considered an international hit with the first episode of Season 1 garnering 55 million views, which was bested when Season 2 arrived. The show stars William Zabka and Ralph Macchio, who appeared in the original films upon which Cobra Kai is based. Produced by Sony Pictures Television, Cobra Kai is written by executive producers Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg.

Stream the free episodes below and make sure to check out YouTube for the following installments in the coming weeks.

Cobra Kai, Season 2, Episode 1, "Mercy Part II"

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Cobra Kai, Season 2, Episode 2, "Back in Black"

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Cobra Kai, Streaming now, YouTube Premium