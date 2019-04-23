Why 'Karate Kid' Fans Will Especially Enjoy 'Cobra Kai' Season 2

Is the San Fernando Valley big enough for one former Karate Kid, two dueling dojos, and three egos?

The new season of Cobra Kai — which follows underdog turned champ Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and his longtime bully Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) — answers all.

"LaRusso and Johnny come in with good intentions," says Macchio. "Then, the worst of everything happens."

For Daniel-san, it's a cruel summer. After watching rival Johnny and his Cobra Kai misfits take the All-Valley championship in Season 1, he opens his own school to pass on the wisdom of deceased mentor Mr. Miyagi (the late Pat Morita).

But his students, including his daughter and Lawrence's estranged son (Mary Mouser and Tanner Buchanan), are no match for Cobra Kai's warriors.

"LaRusso has a great family and a good car-dealership business, but we feel bad for him because his life isn't balanced and his master is no longer there," he says.

Plus, there's a new crane kick to the gut: Sinister war vet John Kreese (Martin Kove) is back as a Cobra Kai emeritus.

Kreese's emergence isn't the only link to the fan favorite 1984 film. Fans will also see the Ford Super Deluxe that LaRusso had to wax on and off, more familiar faces — and a wrinkle in the finale that sets up Season 3.

Promises Macchio, "This is still feel-good comfort food."

Cobra Kai, Season 2 Premiere, Wednesday, April 24, YouTube Premium