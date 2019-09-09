'The Good Place' Season 4 Preview: Architect Eleanor & Final Goodbyes (VIDEO)

The Good Place is ending with its upcoming fourth season, but the cast promises you: "Everything is fine."

NBC released a new behind-the-scenes preview of the cast on set for the final episode of the series. Though Jameela Jamil is "forking furious" it's ending, she says "the journey feels complete."

The actors then recap the end of Season 3, including the heartbreak of Chidi's (William Jackson Harper) memory being wiped and Eleanor (Kristen Bell) having to pretend to be the architect. As you'll recall, they started the neighborhood over again to prove humans could get better, but the Bad Place chose the four test humans — and one of them was Chidi's ex-girlfriend from Earth.

"Within the story, there are goodbyes that are mirroring us, the actors, having to say goodbye," Ted Danson reveals.

There's also a sneak peek of the new season in the video, as Eleanor summons Janet (D'Arcy Carden) to show resident Linda how she works. "If you want anything at all, Janet can bring it you," she explains, before demonstrating with "a baby elephant made of pure light that tells you true secrets about the universe." Watch below to see what the elephant reveals.

The Good Place, Fourth and Final Season Premiere, Thursday, September 26,