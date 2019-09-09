‘Lodge 49’ Sneak Peek: Dud Gets Marriage Advice (VIDEO)

Newlyweds should never turn down marital advice to keep the relationship strong … right?

Maybe, may not, at least when it comes to the words of wisdom Dud (Wyatt Russell) receives in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of Monday’s episode of Lodge 49.

In the fifth episode of the second season, Dud and Beth (Britt Rentschler) try out marriage, and as you can see in the clip, things may already be off to a rough start. His new job has fallen through, and she’s impatient as she waits outside for him.

Watch the clip above to see the advice Dud receives and to find out how Liz’s (Sonya Cassidy) pyramid scheme is going.

Is this the best advice for Dud? After all, as Russell previously told TV Insider, his character “wants to be in every situation, be an active searcher, a participant in his life, in his story.”

Also in “Estrella y Mar,” Liz (Sonya Cassidy) goes into business with Lenore (Bertila Damas), while Ernie (Brent Jennings) reunites with Connie (Linda Emond). Also, Blaise (David Pasquesi) and Scott’s (Eric Allan Kramer) conflict comes to a head.

Lodge 49, Mondays, 10/9c, AMC