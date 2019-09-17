'New Amsterdam' EP Says There's 'More Than One Fatality' After the Crash

The final minutes of the medical drama's first season surely left viewers with heart palpitations.

After his daughter's traumatic home birth, Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) — along with Dr. Lauren Bloom (Janet Montgomery), Dr. Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman), his critically ill wife (Lisa O'Hare), and their newborn — were rushing to the hospital when their ambulance was involved in a catastrophic crash.

New Amsterdam executive producer David Schulner tries to soothe our nerves.

Did everyone survive?

In a word: no. "There is more than one fatality," Schulner adds.

And the fact that certain characters walked away from the collision doesn't mean they're in the clear, he warns. In the premiere, three months have passed, and flashbacks reveal what happened in the aftermath of the accident.

Will Max beat his throat cancer?

We won't have to wait long to learn the status of Max's health. "The first shot is going to tell you a lot about where Max is with his cancer," Schulner says. He also gets a new oncologist, Dr. Valentina Castro (Ana Villafañe), whose cutting-edge approach will help return some of the pep to the medical director's step.

According to Schulner, the season ahead is all about Max — known for making unorthodox decisions to benefit patients — "trying to find light again in the job. He'll find his joy."

New Amsterdam, Season 2 Premiere, Tuesday, September 24, 10/9c, NBC