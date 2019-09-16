'The Good Doctor' Boss on Shaun's Future With Carly in Season 3

Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) has been reinstated at San Jose St. Bonaventure, and Aaron Glassman (Richard Schiff) is cancer-free.

Are things finally good for these good docs? Executive producer David Shore previews The Good Doctor Season 3.

Is there a future for Shaun and pathologist Carly (Jasika Nicole)?

Shaun, a savant on the autism spectrum, has his first grown-up relationship with Carly, Shore confirms: "There will be communication challenges but also great moments." (We hear Shaun's first sexual experience could be one of them.)

Will the breakdown Shaun had last season still spook the administration?

"Audrey Lim [Christina Chang] is the new surgical chief, and she's a fan of Shaun's," Shore notes — but don't expect everyone to agree with her. Lim's other struggle: Can she make her romance with Dr. Neil Melendez (Nicholas Gonzalez) work now that she's his boss?

Aaron proposed to hospital barista Debbie (Sheila Kelley, Schiff's real-life wife). Will they wed?

"He got engaged to someone he barely knows," reminds Shore. "[We'll see if] it's in his character to go through with it."

The Good Doctor, Season 3 Premiere, September 23, 10/9c, ABC