'Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan' Reveals Official Season 2 Trailer & Premiere Date (VIDEO)

Jack Ryan (John Krasinksi) is heading to South America in the second season of the fan-favorite action thriller series on Amazon Prime Video.

On Thursday, the streaming service announced the new season of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan will premiere globally on Friday, November 1, and released the official trailer and key art. The trailer will also air during Thursday's NFL Season Opener on NBC and will be the first time Prime Video runs a full-length trailer on broadcast television.

Season 2 will see the titular CIA Officer head down to South America to investigate a potentially suspicious shipment of illegal arms in the Venezuelan jungle. His investigation threatens to uncover a far-reaching conspiracy, leading to the President of Venezuela launching a counter-attack that hits home for Jack. He and his fellow operatives then set out on a global mission spanning the United States, UK, Russia, and Venezuela to unravel the President's plot.

"Venezuela is the single greatest resource of oil on the planet," Jack says as the trailer begins. "So, why is this country in the midst of one of the greatest humanitarian crises in history?"

Watch the video below to get a look at the investigation into President Reyes, a possible connection between Russia and Venezuela, action scenes, and more.

To celebrate the series' return, there will also be an illuminated "Jack is Back" rooftop billboard at LAX Airport in September. At 50,000 square feet, it is the largest rooftop advertising placement of all time.

The series stars Krasinksi, Wendell Pierce as James Greer, Noomi Rapace as Harriet "Harry" Baumann, and Michael Kelly as Mike November. Carlton Cuse and Graham Roland, who created the series, serve as executive producers with Andrew Form, Brad Fuller, Michael Bay, Krasinski, and Allyson Seeger. Andrew Bernstein, Vince Calandra, David Graziano, Tom Clancy, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Marcy Ross, Mace Neufeld, Lindsey Springer, Dennie Gordon, and Phil Abraham are also executive producers on Season 2.

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, November 1, Prime Video