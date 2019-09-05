Does Tony Know Ziva Is Alive on 'NCIS'?

There are many, many questions that Ziva David (Cote de Pablo) needs to answer in the NCIS Season 17 premiere — or one of the episodes she's appearing in after that — and at least a few of them revolve around her personal life.

In the Season 13 finale, the world was told Ziva was dead. Tony (Michael Weatherly) learned they had a daughter, and he became a single father. He moved to Paris with her, and since then, we've only heard about him via his father and phone calls with the team. But in Season 16, that all changed, leading up to the finale in which Ziva walked into Gibbs' (Mark Harmon) basement and told him he's in danger.

Now that it's been revealed Ziva's alive, what does that mean for her relationship with Tony and their daughter? Could Tony be the next to return? Fans will likely have to keep waiting for that, but they can at least to expect to hear him mentioned in the new season.

Co-showrunner Steve Binder tells TVLine that "answers will be forthcoming" about what Tony knows in relation to what's going on with Ziva — and if he's been helping her be "dead" all this time. Plus, it sounds like we'll find out where he is now.

The intense Season 17 trailer features a couple moments that suggest Ziva may have been staying away from her daughter (and Tony) all this time, perhaps to protect them. "If you had the chance for one more minute with your daughter, wouldn't you do anything?" Ziva asks Gibbs.

Later, we learn that Tali's "on the other side of this," which could mean that she's at least been away from her daughter for some period of time. After all, a woman wants Ziva dead, and she may not want to risk those she loves until she's taken care of the threat.

We'll have to wait and see how this plays out and if a reunion with her family is in Ziva's future.

NCIS, Season 17 Premiere, Tuesday, September 24, 8/7c, CBS