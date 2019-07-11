Will Michael Weatherly Return to ‘NCIS’? 5 Reasons Why It’s Likely (PHOTOS)
NCIS fans just received a return from one fan favorite in the Season 16 finale, but is it possible that they’ll see another familiar face soon?
In the last scene of Season 16, Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and viewers were shocked when Ziva (Cote de Pablo) walked into his basement and warned him he was in danger. After all, the official word was that she was dead. Sure, there were hints that she was, in fact, alive, but nothing had been confirmed.
Now that she’s back (and assuming that she isn’t just another one of Gibbs’s ghosts), could the father of her child, Tony (Michael Weatherly), also pay a visit to at least one of his former teammates? He was last seen on NCIS when he left to take care of their daughter, and he called McGee (Sean Murray) when Abby (Pauley Perrette) was in the hospital. But isn’t it time for him to appear onscreen again?
Considering Weatherly hasn’t ruled out a return, the timing would definitely be right, and he might be able to fit in a guest spot even though he’ll be filming Bull. Click through the gallery above to see why.
NCIS, Season 17 Premiere, Tuesday, September 24, 8/7c, CBS