Will Michael Weatherly Return to ‘NCIS’? 5 Reasons Why It’s Likely (PHOTOS)

Phil Caruso/CBS

Bull has set up a bit of a break for Jason

Weatherly is currently starring on his own show on CBS, but Bull actually ended its third season in such a way that there could be a Jason-lite episode to kick off the new season. Remember that ill-advised encounter with his ex-wife, Izzy (Yara Martinez), earlier in the season? The timing could’ve been better, as she was grieving after losing her father.

Well, it played a big role in the finale, possibly ruining Jason and Benny’s (Freddy Rodriguez) friendship for good, since the lawyer didn’t appreciate his friend taking advantage of his sister when she was “vulnerable.” Benny declared he was “done” with Jason, but that can’t be true, right? Plus, Izzy revealed that she’s pregnant with Jason’s child.

Why not kick off the new season with an episode that sees Jason dealing with the fallout, but away from TAC, and in a way that doesn’t require him to be as present as usual?