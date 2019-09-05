'New Amsterdam' Season 2 First Look Shows the Aftermath of the Crash (VIDEO)

It's been a long summer for New Amsterdam fans as they wait to see who died in that Season 1 finale ambulance crash, but the time for answers is almost here.

And they will get them "at the very beginning of Season 2," Ryan Eggold promises in TV Insider's exclusive first look at the new episodes.

"We all have those moments in life where something changes us, and I think the end of Season 1 is one of those moments for a lot of these characters," the actor continues. "Where we leave it is just somewhere that there's no coming back from."

The sneak peek at the new episodes begins with a look at the insane finale as well as what comes next. Season 2 picks up a few months later, but there will be flashbacks to the immediate aftermath of the crash. Max, Georgia (Lisa O'Hare), their child, Helen (Freema Agyeman), and Bloom (Janet Montgomery) were on their way to the hospital when another ambulance crashed into theirs, and it was a bloody scene as doctors and paramedics rushed to help them.

Now, this new preview shows everyone in the hospital, injured — and that includes Helen, who was MIA at the end of Season 1.

"Someone indeed dies," executive producer Peter Horton told TV Insider after the finale. "The sheet was put in there on purpose. [Everything you saw was] by design."

Watch the video above for more from the cast, including an apology to fans from one of the actors, and what will likely be a key moment from the premiere.

