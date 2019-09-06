'Mad About You' Brings Back Anne Ramsay & Jerry Adler for Revival

More familiar faces are signing up for Spectrum Originals' Mad About You limited event series.

Original cast member Anne Ramsay, who plays Lisa Stemple, the unsteady younger sister of Jamie (Helen Hunt) and sister-in-law to Paul (Paul Reiser), will be seen on the series in a recurring basis. In the original series, Lisa's neuroses and psychological issues played for laughs. We'll have to wait until the premiere on November 20 to know more (Spectrum will drop the first six episodes on that date and the final six episodes on December 18).

Appearing in the premiere episode of the revival as guest star will be actor Jerry Adler, who played Mr. Wicker, the lovable apartment building superintendent. Adler, also known for roles in The Sopranos, The Good Wife, and Transparent, appeared in 10 episodes of the original run of Mad About You (1992-99 on NBC).

The revival of the series, which comes 20 years after it went off the air, will explore the marriage of Jamie and Paul Buchman as they enter the stage of being empty-nesters after dropping their daughter Mabel (Abby Quinn) off at college.

Other familiar faces previously announced include John Pankow (Paul's cousin, Ira) and Richard Kind (Dr. Mark Devanow).

Mad About You premieres six episodes on November 20 and the final six episodes on December 18 on Spectrum Originals. 164 episodes of the original series are also available free on-demand to Spectrum subscribers.