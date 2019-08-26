'Mad About You': Richard Kind & John Pankow to Reprise Original Series Roles

The Mad About You revival's cast is growing — and so is the list of returning original cast members.

Spectrum announced Monday that Richard Kind and John Pankow will reprise their original roles as Dr. Mark Devanow and Ira Buchman, respectively, in the upcoming limited event series.

Production begins on the upcoming series in Hollywood, California on Tuesday, September 3. It will premiere this holiday season, and to get fans excited for the return of these characters, Spectrum Originals has already made all 164 episodes of the original series available free on-demand.

Mad About You reunites Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt as Paul and Jamie Buchman. Over seven seasons, the married couple in New York City mined the gentle humor in domesticity and life's everyday situations.

The limited series return will explore the fertile ground of modern marriage through the Buchmans as empty-nesters after dropping their daughter, Mabel (Abby Quinn), off at college.

The original series aired from 1992 to 1999 and won a Peabody and Golden Globe for Best Comedy Series.

The revival is produced by Sony Pictures Television in association with Comedy Dynamics, with Peter Tolan its showrunner, executive producer, and writer. Also serving as executive producers are Hunt, Reiser, Brian Volk-Weiss, Michael Pelmont, and Matthew Ochacher. Danny Jacobson, who co-created the original series with Reiser, will be an executive consultant.

Mad About You, Limited Series Premiere, Coming Soon, Spectrum Originals