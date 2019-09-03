'Blue Bloods' Promo: Jamie & Eddie's Married Life and a Reagan in Danger? (VIDEO)

Blue Bloods is kicking off its 10th season with its milestone 200th episode — and it looks like one of the Reagan family may be in danger.

But it's not the one carrying someone away from an explosion in the premiere promo or staging a rescue attempt as a car burns in the photos. Instead, it seems to be the one family member who isn't part of the NYPD.

In "The Real Deal," Erin (Bridget Moynahan) faces off against a cold-blooded defense attorney from her past, and the trailer may offer a look at their case. "Do not go in there!" Anthony (Steven Schirripa) orders someone, presumably, Erin, on the phone. Then we see a woman with a knife and Erin walking through an apartment with her gun out. Is Erin going to find herself in over her head?

Also in the premiere, Jamie (Will Estes) and Eddie (Vanessa Ray) go apartment hunting, and while fans didn't get to see them get married, they will see him carrying her over the threshold. The premiere won't be all marital bliss for the couple, considering it looks like he's bruised at one point.

Watch the video below to see more from Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and Baez's (Marisa Ramirez) case, guest star Treat Williams back as Lenny Ross, and more.

Blue Bloods, Season 10 Premiere, Friday, September 27, 10/9c, CBS