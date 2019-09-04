Anthony Jeselnik Returns to TV in Comedy Central's 'Good Talk'

Good Talk with Anthony Jeselnik, a new comedic interview series, premieres Friday, September 6 on Comedy Central.

Each episode will feature an interview with one of Jeselnik’s friends, who happen to be some of the best comedians in the business, as they discuss all things comedy.

Jeselnik switches gears from his signature acerbic style for tongue-in-cheek interviews with his fellow comedians about their careers, influences and what it’s like to live in his massive shadow.

Jeselnik and his guests center their extremely funny conversations around stand up, stories and bits and participate in elegantly bizarre studio segments. Jeselnik sits down with Nick Kroll, Natasha Leggero, Kumail Nanjiani, Tig Notaro, Kristen Schaal and David Spade.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Good Talk with Anthony Jeselnik, Series Premiere, Friday, September 6, 11/10c, Comedy Central

