'This Is Us' Season 4: See Omar Epps, Jennifer Morrison & More in First Trailer (VIDEO)

We're going to see plenty of new faces — as well as returning ones — when NBC's hit drama This Is Us comes back for its fourth season next month.

NBC released a new trailer on Saturday revealing many of those guest stars — fan favorites from House, When They See Us, Revenge, and Psych — that are going to pop up this season. Plus, the peacock network revealed that the season premiere on Tuesday, September 24, will be an extended episode.

That first episode of the fourth season will begin at 9/8c and run until shortly after 10/9c. Following the This Is Us premiere will be the second season return of medical drama New Amsterdam, which will run through 11/10c.

Now, back to those new guest stars! The network is keeping the exact context of who these characters are (and who they'll interact with), but we do have the full list of who we should expect to see — many of whom you can glimpse in the trailer below.

On board for Season 4 are: When They See Us stars (and Emmy nominees) Asante Black and Marsha Stephanie Blake, House alums Omar Epps and Jennifer Morrison (who was previously announced), Oscar-nominated director M. Night Shyamalan (yes, really), and Revenge alum Nick Wechsler. Also joining them in the stacked cast for the fourth season are Bahara Golestani, Timothy Omundson, Julian Silva, and Auden Thornton.

As for the returning guest stars that will turn up in the new season, expect to see: Griffin Dunne (Jack's brother, Nicky), Tim Jo (Randall's campaign manager, Jae Won), Ron Cephas Jones (Randall's biological father, William), Elizabeth Perkins (Rebecca's mother, Janet), Phylicia Rashad (Beth's mother, Carol), and Caitlin Thompson (Madison)

Here is the new trailer for season 4 of This Is Us. How many of the new and returning stars can you spot? And what parts do you think they play? Sound off in the comments below!

This Is Us, Season 4 Premiere, Tuesday, September 24, 9/8c, NBC.