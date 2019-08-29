Freeform's '31 Nights of Halloween' 2019 Lineup: 'Hocus Pocus,' 'Ghostbusters' & More

October means a month of ghosts, witches, and masked murderers — at least on Freeform for its annual "31 Nights of Halloween" programming.

All month long, the network will celebrate the spookiest time of the year with fan-favorite movies, marathons of The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror and the Scream movies, plus Hocus Pocus, and more.

As a bonus, there's a new original special, 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest, taping at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, California on September 12. The special will celebrate Halloween in pop culture by honoring icons of the season and recognizing beloved movies, television shows, and musical artists who are synonymous with Halloween.

To mark its 35th anniversary, the classic movie Ghostbusters and its sequel Ghostbusters II will be part of the month's lineup, as well as staples including Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas and The Addams Family.

Additionally, Freeform's Halloween House will be open for the second year, from Wednesday, October 2 through Monday, October 7.

Check out the full "31 Nights of Halloween" 2019 schedule below:

Tuesday, October 1

12:30 pm — Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

3 pm — Monster House

5:05 pm — Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

6:45 pm — Disney-Pixar's Monster's Inc.

8:50 pm — Hocus Pocus

Wednesday, October 2

11:30 am — Scared Shrekless (Freeform Premiere)

12 pm — Monster House

2:05 pm — R.L. Stine's Mostly Ghostly: One Night in Doom House (Freeform Premiere)

4:10 pm — Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

5:50 pm — Hocus Pocus

8 pm — The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror marathon (Freeform Premiere)

Thursday, October 3

12:30 pm — Edward Scissorhands

2:40 pm — ParaNorman

4:45 pm — The Haunted Mansion (2003)

6:50 pm — The Addams Family (1991)

8:55 pm — Addams Family Values

Friday, October 4

11 am — Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins (Freeform Premiere)

11:30 am — Hook (1991)

2:35 pm — The Haunted Mansion (2003)

4:40 pm — The Addams Family (1991)

6:45 pm — Addams Family Values

8:50 pm — Hocus Pocus

Saturday, October 5

7 am — ParaNorman

9 am — Hocus Pocus

11:10 am — The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror marathon

1:40 pm — Scooby-Doo (2002)

3:45 pm — Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

5:50 pm — Hocus Pocus

8 pm — 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest (Freeform Premiere)

9 pm — Goosebumps (Freeform Premiere)

11:30 pm — Monster House

Sunday, October 6

7 am — Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

9:30 am — Monster House

11:30 am — Scooby-Doo (2002)

1:30 pm — Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

3:35 pm — Hocus Pocus

5:45 pm — Goosebumps

8:15 pm — Hotel Transylvania

10:20 pm — Hocus Pocus

Monday, October 7

11:30 am — Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

12:30 pm — 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest

1:30 pm — Dark Shadows (2012)

4:10 pm — Hocus Pocus

6:20 pm — Hotel Transylvania

8:25 pm — Ghostbusters (1984)

Tuesday, October 8

11 am — The Haunted Mansion (2003)

1 pm — Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

3 pm — Ghostbusters (1984)

5:30 pm — Ghostbusters II

8 pm — Iron Man

Wednesday, October 9

11 am — Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

12:40 pm — Scooby-Doo (2002)

2:45 pm — Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

4:55 pm — Iron Man

8 pm — The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror marathon

Thursday, October 10

11 am — Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins

11:30 am — R.L. Stine's Mostly Ghostly: One Night in Doom House

1:40 pm — Monster House

3:45 pm — Disney-Pixar's Finding Nemo

6:15 pm — Hocus Pocus

8:25 pm — Hotel Transylvania

10:30 pm — Disney-Pixar's Toy Story of TERROR!

Friday, October 11

11 am — Scared Shrekless

11:30 am — Disney-Pixar's Finding Nemo

2 pm — Hocus Pocus

4:05 pm — Disney-Pixar's The Incredibles

6:45 pm — Disney-Pixar's Toy Story of TERROR!

7:15 pm — Hotel Transylvania

9:20 pm — Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

Saturday, October 12

7 am — Ghostbusters (1984)

9:30 am — Disney-Pixar's The Incredibles

12:10 pm — Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

1:50 pm — The Addams Family (1991)

3:55 pm — Addams Family Values

Saturday Scream-a-thon!

6 pm — Scream (Freeform Premiere)

8:40 pm — Scream 2 (Freeform Premiere)

11:20 pm — Scream 3 (Freeform Premiere)

Sunday, October 13

7 am — Ghostbusters II

9:35 am — Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

11:10 am — The Addams Family (1991)

1:15 pm — Addams Family Values

3:20 pm — Disney-Pixar's Finding Dory

5:25 pm — Disney-Pixar's Monsters, Inc.

7:30 pm — Disney's Moana

10 pm — Hocus Pocus

Monday, October 14

11:30 am — Hocus Pocus

1:40 pm — Disney-Pixar's Monsters, Inc.

3:45 pm — Matilda

5:50 pm — Mrs. Doubtfire

8:55 pm — Hotel Transylvania

Tuesday, October 15

11:30 am — Matilda

1:40 pm — Mrs. Doubtfire

4:45 pm — Hotel Transylvania

6:50 pm — The Addams Family (1991)

8:55 pm — Addams Family Values

Wednesday, October 16

11 am — Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

1:40 pm — Hocus Pocus

3:50 pm — The Addams Family (1991)

5:55 pm — Addams Family Values

8 pm — The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror marathon

Thursday, October 17

11 am — ParaNorman

1:05 pm — The Haunted Mansion (2003)

3:10 pm — Disney's 101 Dalmatians (1996) (Live Action)

5:15 pm — Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

6:50 pm — Scooby-Doo (2002)

8:55 pm — Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Friday, October 18

11 am — 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest

12 pm — National Treasure

3 pm — Scream

5:40 pm — Scream 2

8:20 pm — Scream 3

Saturday, October 19

7 am — ParaNorman

9:05 am — Hocus Pocus

11:15 am — The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror marathon

4:15 pm — Disney's Zootopia

6:45 pm — Hocus Pocus

8:55 pm — Ghostbusters (1984)

11:25 pm — Ghostbusters II

Sunday, October 20

7 am — 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest

8 am — Hocus Pocus

10:05 am — Disney's Zootopia

12:35 pm — Ghostbusters (1984)

3:05 pm — Ghostbusters II

5:35 pm — Hocus Pocus

7:45 pm — Hotel Transylvania

9:50 pm — The Addams Family (1991)

11:55 pm — Addams Family Values

Monday, October 21

11 am — Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

12:35 pm — The Addams Family (1991)

2:40 pm — Addams Family Values

4:45 pm — Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

6:25 pm — Hotel Transylvania

8:30 pm — Goosebumps

Tuesday, October 22

11 am — Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

12:03 pm — Scared Shrekless

12:35 pm — Monster House

2:40 pm — Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

4:20 pm — Goosebumps

6:50 pm — Scooby-Doo (2002)

8:55 pm — Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Wednesday, October 23

11 am — Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

1:30 pm — Scooby-Doo (2002)

3:30 pm — Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

5:30 pm — Disney's Moana

8 pm — The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror marathon

Thursday, October 24

11 am — Matilda

1:10 pm — Disney's Moana

3:40 pm — Ghostbusters (1984)

6:15 pm — Ghostbusters II

8:50 pm — Hocus Pocus

Friday, October 25

11 am — Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins

11:32 am — Ghostbusters (1984)

2:05 pm — Ghostbusters II

4:40 pm — The Haunted Mansion (2003)

6:45 pm — Hocus Pocus

8:55 pm — Disney-Pixar's Monsters, Inc.

Saturday, October 26

7 am — Monster House

9:10 am — Hocus Pocus

11:20 am — Scooby-Doo (2002)

1:25 pm — Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

3:30 pm — Disney-Pixar's Monsters, Inc.

5:35 pm — The Addams Family (1991)

7:40 pm — Addams Family Values

9:45 pm — Hotel Transylvania

11:50 pm — Hocus Pocus

Sunday, October 27

7 am — Scooby-Doo (2002)

9 am — Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

11:05 am — Hocus Pocus

1:15 pm — Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

2:55 pm — The Addams Family (1991)

5 pm — Addams Family Values

7:05 pm — Hotel Transylvania

9:10 pm — Hocus Pocus

11:20 pm — Dark Shadows (2012)

Monday, October 28

7 am — Dark Shadows (2012)

11:30 am — The Haunted Mansion (2003)

1:30 pm — Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

3:10 pm — Scream

5:40 pm — Scream 2

8:20 pm — Scream 3

Tuesday, October 29

7:30 am — The Haunted Mansion (2003)

11 am — Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

12:35 pm — Scooby-Doo (2002)

2:40 pm — Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

4:45 pm — The Addams Family (1991)

6:50 pm — Addams Family Values

8:55 pm — Hotel Transylvania

Wednesday, October 30

7:30 am — Scooby-Doo (2002)

11 am — Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

12:30 pm — Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

2:35 pm — The Addams Family (1991)

4:40 pm — Addams Family Values

6:45 pm — Hotel Transylvania

8:50 pm — Hocus Pocus

Thursday, October 31 — Hocus Pocus Marathon!

11:30 am — 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest

12:30 pm — Hocus Pocus

2:35 pm — Hocus Pocus

4:40 pm — Hocus Pocus

6:45 pm — Hocus Pocus

8:50 pm — Hocus Pocus