Freeform's '31 Nights of Halloween' 2019 Lineup: 'Hocus Pocus,' 'Ghostbusters' & More
October means a month of ghosts, witches, and masked murderers — at least on Freeform for its annual "31 Nights of Halloween" programming.
All month long, the network will celebrate the spookiest time of the year with fan-favorite movies, marathons of The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror and the Scream movies, plus Hocus Pocus, and more.
As a bonus, there's a new original special, 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest, taping at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, California on September 12. The special will celebrate Halloween in pop culture by honoring icons of the season and recognizing beloved movies, television shows, and musical artists who are synonymous with Halloween.
To mark its 35th anniversary, the classic movie Ghostbusters and its sequel Ghostbusters II will be part of the month's lineup, as well as staples including Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas and The Addams Family.
The Casts of 'Charmed,' 'Superstore' & More Have Fun with Halloween Costumes (PHOTOS)
TV celebrates the spook-tacular day.
Additionally, Freeform's Halloween House will be open for the second year, from Wednesday, October 2 through Monday, October 7.
Check out the full "31 Nights of Halloween" 2019 schedule below:
Tuesday, October 1
12:30 pm — Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
3 pm — Monster House
5:05 pm — Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
6:45 pm — Disney-Pixar's Monster's Inc.
8:50 pm — Hocus Pocus
Wednesday, October 2
11:30 am — Scared Shrekless (Freeform Premiere)
12 pm — Monster House
2:05 pm — R.L. Stine's Mostly Ghostly: One Night in Doom House (Freeform Premiere)
4:10 pm — Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
5:50 pm — Hocus Pocus
8 pm — The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror marathon (Freeform Premiere)
Thursday, October 3
12:30 pm — Edward Scissorhands
2:40 pm — ParaNorman
4:45 pm — The Haunted Mansion (2003)
6:50 pm — The Addams Family (1991)
8:55 pm — Addams Family Values
Friday, October 4
11 am — Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins (Freeform Premiere)
11:30 am — Hook (1991)
2:35 pm — The Haunted Mansion (2003)
4:40 pm — The Addams Family (1991)
6:45 pm — Addams Family Values
8:50 pm — Hocus Pocus
Saturday, October 5
7 am — ParaNorman
9 am — Hocus Pocus
11:10 am — The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror marathon
1:40 pm — Scooby-Doo (2002)
3:45 pm — Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
5:50 pm — Hocus Pocus
8 pm — 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest (Freeform Premiere)
9 pm — Goosebumps (Freeform Premiere)
11:30 pm — Monster House
Sunday, October 6
7 am — Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
9:30 am — Monster House
11:30 am — Scooby-Doo (2002)
1:30 pm — Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
3:35 pm — Hocus Pocus
5:45 pm — Goosebumps
8:15 pm — Hotel Transylvania
10:20 pm — Hocus Pocus
Marvel on Disney+: Emily VanCamp Joins 'Falcon and the Winter Soldier,' Plus New Series
Plus, find out when 'The Falcon and The Winter Soldier,' 'Loki,' and more will debut.
Monday, October 7
11:30 am — Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
12:30 pm — 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest
1:30 pm — Dark Shadows (2012)
4:10 pm — Hocus Pocus
6:20 pm — Hotel Transylvania
8:25 pm — Ghostbusters (1984)
Tuesday, October 8
11 am — The Haunted Mansion (2003)
1 pm — Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
3 pm — Ghostbusters (1984)
5:30 pm — Ghostbusters II
8 pm — Iron Man
Wednesday, October 9
11 am — Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
12:40 pm — Scooby-Doo (2002)
2:45 pm — Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
4:55 pm — Iron Man
8 pm — The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror marathon
Thursday, October 10
11 am — Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins
11:30 am — R.L. Stine's Mostly Ghostly: One Night in Doom House
1:40 pm — Monster House
3:45 pm — Disney-Pixar's Finding Nemo
6:15 pm — Hocus Pocus
8:25 pm — Hotel Transylvania
10:30 pm — Disney-Pixar's Toy Story of TERROR!
Friday, October 11
11 am — Scared Shrekless
11:30 am — Disney-Pixar's Finding Nemo
2 pm — Hocus Pocus
4:05 pm — Disney-Pixar's The Incredibles
6:45 pm — Disney-Pixar's Toy Story of TERROR!
7:15 pm — Hotel Transylvania
9:20 pm — Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
Saturday, October 12
7 am — Ghostbusters (1984)
9:30 am — Disney-Pixar's The Incredibles
12:10 pm — Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
1:50 pm — The Addams Family (1991)
3:55 pm — Addams Family Values
Saturday Scream-a-thon!
6 pm — Scream (Freeform Premiere)
8:40 pm — Scream 2 (Freeform Premiere)
11:20 pm — Scream 3 (Freeform Premiere)
PBS Kicks Off Hispanic Heritage Month With 'Raúl Juliá: The World's a Stage' (VIDEO)
The doc features interviews with Rita Moreno, John Leguizamo, Anjelica Huston, Benicio Del Toro, Jimmy Smits, and more.
Sunday, October 13
7 am — Ghostbusters II
9:35 am — Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
11:10 am — The Addams Family (1991)
1:15 pm — Addams Family Values
3:20 pm — Disney-Pixar's Finding Dory
5:25 pm — Disney-Pixar's Monsters, Inc.
7:30 pm — Disney's Moana
10 pm — Hocus Pocus
Monday, October 14
11:30 am — Hocus Pocus
1:40 pm — Disney-Pixar's Monsters, Inc.
3:45 pm — Matilda
5:50 pm — Mrs. Doubtfire
8:55 pm — Hotel Transylvania
Tuesday, October 15
11:30 am — Matilda
1:40 pm — Mrs. Doubtfire
4:45 pm — Hotel Transylvania
6:50 pm — The Addams Family (1991)
8:55 pm — Addams Family Values
Wednesday, October 16
11 am — Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)
1:40 pm — Hocus Pocus
3:50 pm — The Addams Family (1991)
5:55 pm — Addams Family Values
8 pm — The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror marathon
Thursday, October 17
11 am — ParaNorman
1:05 pm — The Haunted Mansion (2003)
3:10 pm — Disney's 101 Dalmatians (1996) (Live Action)
5:15 pm — Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
6:50 pm — Scooby-Doo (2002)
8:55 pm — Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Friday, October 18
11 am — 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest
12 pm — National Treasure
3 pm — Scream
5:40 pm — Scream 2
8:20 pm — Scream 3
Your Streaming Guide to Halloween Through the Decades (PHOTOS)
From 'Cheers' to 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer,' these episodes will slay you.
Saturday, October 19
7 am — ParaNorman
9:05 am — Hocus Pocus
11:15 am — The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror marathon
4:15 pm — Disney's Zootopia
6:45 pm — Hocus Pocus
8:55 pm — Ghostbusters (1984)
11:25 pm — Ghostbusters II
Sunday, October 20
7 am — 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest
8 am — Hocus Pocus
10:05 am — Disney's Zootopia
12:35 pm — Ghostbusters (1984)
3:05 pm — Ghostbusters II
5:35 pm — Hocus Pocus
7:45 pm — Hotel Transylvania
9:50 pm — The Addams Family (1991)
11:55 pm — Addams Family Values
Monday, October 21
11 am — Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
12:35 pm — The Addams Family (1991)
2:40 pm — Addams Family Values
4:45 pm — Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
6:25 pm — Hotel Transylvania
8:30 pm — Goosebumps
Tuesday, October 22
11 am — Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
12:03 pm — Scared Shrekless
12:35 pm — Monster House
2:40 pm — Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
4:20 pm — Goosebumps
6:50 pm — Scooby-Doo (2002)
8:55 pm — Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Wednesday, October 23
11 am — Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
1:30 pm — Scooby-Doo (2002)
3:30 pm — Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
5:30 pm — Disney's Moana
8 pm — The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror marathon
Thursday, October 24
11 am — Matilda
1:10 pm — Disney's Moana
3:40 pm — Ghostbusters (1984)
6:15 pm — Ghostbusters II
8:50 pm — Hocus Pocus
Halloween 2018: Check out TV Stars' Best Costumes (PHOTOS)
Fangs, glitter, and wigs galore.
Friday, October 25
11 am — Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins
11:32 am — Ghostbusters (1984)
2:05 pm — Ghostbusters II
4:40 pm — The Haunted Mansion (2003)
6:45 pm — Hocus Pocus
8:55 pm — Disney-Pixar's Monsters, Inc.
Saturday, October 26
7 am — Monster House
9:10 am — Hocus Pocus
11:20 am — Scooby-Doo (2002)
1:25 pm — Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
3:30 pm — Disney-Pixar's Monsters, Inc.
5:35 pm — The Addams Family (1991)
7:40 pm — Addams Family Values
9:45 pm — Hotel Transylvania
11:50 pm — Hocus Pocus
Sunday, October 27
7 am — Scooby-Doo (2002)
9 am — Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
11:05 am — Hocus Pocus
1:15 pm — Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
2:55 pm — The Addams Family (1991)
5 pm — Addams Family Values
7:05 pm — Hotel Transylvania
9:10 pm — Hocus Pocus
11:20 pm — Dark Shadows (2012)
Monday, October 28
7 am — Dark Shadows (2012)
11:30 am — The Haunted Mansion (2003)
1:30 pm — Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
3:10 pm — Scream
5:40 pm — Scream 2
8:20 pm — Scream 3
Tuesday, October 29
7:30 am — The Haunted Mansion (2003)
11 am — Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
12:35 pm — Scooby-Doo (2002)
2:40 pm — Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
4:45 pm — The Addams Family (1991)
6:50 pm — Addams Family Values
8:55 pm — Hotel Transylvania
Wednesday, October 30
7:30 am — Scooby-Doo (2002)
11 am — Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
12:30 pm — Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
2:35 pm — The Addams Family (1991)
4:40 pm — Addams Family Values
6:45 pm — Hotel Transylvania
8:50 pm — Hocus Pocus
'GMA' Vs. 'Today' Show '80s Halloween Costume Competition 2018
Which news program had the best getups?
Thursday, October 31 — Hocus Pocus Marathon!
11:30 am — 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest
12:30 pm — Hocus Pocus
2:35 pm — Hocus Pocus
4:40 pm — Hocus Pocus
6:45 pm — Hocus Pocus
8:50 pm — Hocus Pocus