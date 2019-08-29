Dabney Coleman on Filming That 'Yellowstone' Season 2 Finale Flashback

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Season 2 finale of Yellowstone, "Sins of the Father."]

Before John Dutton (Kevin Costner) was the family patriarch, his father was.

In the Yellowstone Season 2 finale, fans finally met John Dutton Sr., played by guest star Dabney Coleman, in a flashback with his son.

However, we only get to know John Dutton Sr. in the final moments of his life, as we see John taking care of his dying father. That moment "came up out of nowhere, kind of in a hurry, on a spur of a moment, as far as I know," Coleman tells TV Insider.

It was a very touching scene, in which John Dutton Sr. admitted he missed more than he thought he would at his age, namely his family.

"The scene's well-written. I'm working with a very fine actor," the actor says, reflecting on the flashback. "It's a good scene, very moving scene."

Coleman's work has only been with Costner (at least so far, and he doesn't know if he'll be back). "It was great. He's a total pro, very sensitive guy, very talented guy, very professional, very serious," he says of his scene partner.

Here's hoping we'll see the TV icon back on the series in the third season!

Yellowstone, Season 3, Paramount Network