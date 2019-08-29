'Yellowstone' Season 3 Sneak Peek: Healing, Love and Josh Holloway (VIDEO)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Season 2 finale of Yellowstone, "Sins of the Father."]

Yellowstone just wrapped up its second season with yet another intense episode, but the Paramount Network series is already looking ahead.

The cast and crew have already started production on Season 3, and the network released a sneak peek at what to expect now that the Duttons got Tate (Brecken Merrill) back.

"Season 2 was so intense and violent and really, really hard on all these characters, and I think Season 3, you'll get to heal with them a little bit," Luke Grimes says in the behind-the-scenes video below. Kelsey Asbille agreed: "We begin with healing and peace and we're more unified."

The 7 Craziest Moments From 'Yellowstone' Season 2 (PHOTOS) From murders to kidnapping, things got wild for the Duttons and the rest of the drama's characters.

She shared a similar sentiment with TV Insider when she discussed the events of the finale. "They've been through so much in Season 1 and Season 2, this time around, you actually might see that bring them closer together," she said.

Fans are also going to see at least one of the characters change, as well as more from Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Rip's (Cole Hauser) love story. But could there be someone else with his eye on inarguably one of the strongest members of the Dutton family?

Watch the video below to see what Grimes has to say about Josh Holloway's character, Roarke Carter (described as "a handsome, charming, shaggy-haired hedge fund manager with ambitious plans in Montana") and Beth, and to see the cast on set.

Yellowstone, Season 3, 2020, Paramount Network