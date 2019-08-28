'Yellowstone' Finale: Sneak Peek at John's Touching Moment With His Father (VIDEO)

Have you been wondering what the father of Yellowstone's John Dutton (Kevin Costner) was like?

You're in luck, because we're finally meeting John Dutton Sr. (Dabney Coleman) in the Season 2 finale, and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek at a very touching moment between father and son.

"I'm going to miss you," John tells his father, but the older man disagrees. "You'll miss what I was a long time ago."

And John Dutton Sr. also has some wise words for his son about what he'll miss when he gets to be his age. "The only thing you miss is being young, a chance to do it all over, see the look of wonder in your grandchildren's eyes," he says. But as he's come to realize, there's more to that list.

The 7 Craziest Moments From 'Yellowstone' Season 2 (PHOTOS) From murders to kidnapping, things got wild for the Duttons and the rest of the drama's characters.

Watch the clip below to see John's father realize what else he'll miss.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Speaking of grandchildren, John's grandson, Tate (Brecken Merrill), was taken from the ranch at the end of the penultimate episode of the season. Will the family get him back and give John a chance to see more "looks of wonder" in his eyes?

Yellowstone, Season 2 Finale, Wednesday, August 28, 10/9c, Paramount Network