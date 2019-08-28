'Hollywood Game Night' Sneak Peek: The Bella Twins Go Head-to-Head (VIDEO)

The competition in the latest Hollywood Game Night episode is going to heat up as WWE stars and sisters Nikki and Brie Bella face off.

Posted on opposing teams, the twins are appearing alongside fellow celebrities Lester Holt (NBC Nightly News), Chris Sullivan (This Is Us), Michael Ealy (Stumptown) and Natasha Leggero (Drunk History) in order to help the show's two contestants try to win $25,000. The competition ramps up in a round of "Smash the Buzzer" — a Hollywood Game Night favorite.

In an exclusive clip from the episode, join the players in HGN's "backyard" for the ball-pit based game. For those unfamiliar with the fun family fare, "Smash the Buzzer" pits both teams of four against one another in a large pool filled with blue plastic balls and two buzzers evenly placed in the middle. While sitting at the edge of the pit, host Jane Lynch reads off terms — some fake and others real — and players are encouraged to sprint for the buzzer when they hear a correct word.

While everyone is on their A-game, it's clear that the Bella twins are out for blood in one particular round where they both aim to get to the center of the pool first. Who will reign supreme? Check out the exclusive clip above to find out.

And tune in Wednesday to see more fun games like "I Love a Charade" and the new "Dazed & Reviewed." Plus, see which twin's team takes it all the way to the end of the competition when Hollywood Game Night airs on NBC.

Hollywood Game Night, "The Anchorman and The Wrestlers," Wednesday, August 28, 10/9c, NBC