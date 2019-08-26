Katey Sagal's Teresa Brings Anarchy in 'Grand Hotel' Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

OK, first off, ABC needs to renew Grand Hotel immediately. This Monday night gem has been a blast all summer and fits perfectly as a companion to its Bachelor in Paradise lead-in. Think about it: Both feature gorgeous humans doing terrible things by the ocean and every week, we're not sure who to hate or love. It's a double-dose of summer escapism heaven.

And it's gotten a hell of a lot more demented since Katey Sagal showed up! As Teresa, the 100 percent bitchy investor in the hotel to whom Santiago (Demián Bichir) owed millions of dollars, the Sons of Anarchy alum gotten to be primetime soapy nasty in awesome clothes, dispatching goons to beat up sycophant underling Mateo (Shalim Ortiz), and demanding her own office at the Riviera Grand.

In this exclusive clip from tonight's episode, "Art of Darkness," Teresa throws even more chaos into the mix by bumping Santiago from his own suite for a charity art event that you just know is a front for another one of her shady side hustles. Check it out above.

Now, if you have been paying attention, you'll notice that Teresa seems to have a lot of mysterious business associates. It would not surprise us if she's made more enemies than just poor Papa Mendoza, who would be happy to bury her head — and the rest of her body — in the sand.

After all, this is Miami and payback is a beach, right?

Grand Hotel, Mondays, 10/9c, ABC