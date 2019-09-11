'The Mandalorian' Explores the 'Fringe' of the 'Star Wars' Galaxy, Says EP

A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away…

Yep, The Mandalorian — dropping each of its eight episodes weekly on the new streaming service Disney+ — takes place in the same universe as Star Wars. Just don't expect Luke Skywalker to come whizzing onto the screen piloting an X-wing starfighter.

"The Mandalorian deals with people who exist much more on the fringe of the galaxy," explains executive producer Dave Filoni.

The protagonist: an adventurous bounty hunter known simply as the Mandalorian (hey, it's better than Boba Fett!), played by Game of Thrones' Pedro Pascal. Continues Filoni: "My generation has been fascinated with Star Wars bounty hunters since [1980's] The Empire Strikes Back, and now we're getting to see one in action, using his skills and tools doing things we've only guessed at."

Picking up about five years after Darth Vader's reign ended in 1983's Return of the Jedi, the story follows the loner at work. "That driving force of seeking someone out is how we begin," teases Filoni. "We dive into the type of trouble he comes across."

While these aren't "massive Death Star – scale" issues, Filoni was excited to add to "the tapestry of Star Wars with new characters, new situations and new problems."

The Mandalorian, Series Premiere, Tuesday, November 12, Disney+