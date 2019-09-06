'Unbelievable' EP on How the Netflix Series Sheds Light on Sexual Assault

Inspired by true events, Unbelievable is a sensitive, unflinching portrayal of what happens to rape victim Marie Adler (Kaitlyn Dever), a vulnerable woman who law enforcement officials doubt was truly assaulted.

As the rapist roams free, continuing to commit more crimes, Marie grapples with PTSD, social ostracism, and a criminal accusation of filing a false police report.

At last, two experienced detectives — Christian mom Karen Duvall (Merritt Wever) and bold Grace Rasmussen (Toni Collette) — spot a pattern among the rapes, though unaware of Marie's discounted claims. The stubborn women join forces to catch the repeat offender.

"It sheds light on how we perceive sexual assault," executive producer Susannah Grant says of the eight-episode series. "We make assumptions about how a victim should look and react. [If they don't fit that,] they are easy to dismiss."

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Unbelievable, Series Premiere, Friday, September 13, Netflix