'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series': Return to East High for the Disney+ Series (VIDEO)

Get your head in the game Wildcats, and mark your calendars for the newest member of the High School Musical franchise, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

The Disney+ series will be available when the streaming platform launches on Tuesday, November 12. From creator and executive producer Tim Federle, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series follows the drama club at East High where they're working on their first-ever production of High School Musical for the stage.

In anticipation for the premiere, Disney+ has unveiled the first trailer, which teases showmances, new friendships, tested relationships, rivalries and more. But the experience of putting on a stage version of the film that was shot there will be an experience for these young individuals like no other.

As one student exclaims, "buckle up, Wildcats, s**t's about to get real." Cue the music fans all know and love as the characters do anything but "Stick to the Status Quo" through their journey to the stage.

Check out the exciting trailer below, and don't miss High School Musical: The Musical: The Series when it launches this fall.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Series Premiere, Tuesday, November 12, Disney+