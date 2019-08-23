Jerry Springer & Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins vs. NFL Players on 'Celebrity Family Feud' (VIDEO)

Legendary talk show host Jerry Springer and professional gamer Tyler "Ninja" Blevins are hoping to beat a couple members of the NFL in the next episode of Celebrity Family Feud.

TV Insider has exclusive sneak peeks at both celebrities' attempts to correctly guess what the "survey said." Ninja and his team — his wife Jessica I. Blevins, his brothers Jon C. Blevins and Chris M. Blevins, and his sister-in-law Jodi M. Blevins — are going up against NFL Pro Bowl Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver and gaming enthusiast JuJu Smith-Schuster and his team — mother Sammy Toa, aunts Bernadine Toa and Jane Faatoalia, and uncle John Toa.

The second game of the night will see Springer and his team — The Jerry Springer Show's sidekick Todd Schultz, lead security Jimmy Sherlock, and head security Jason Brandstetter and his executive assistant, Jenna Thibault — against former NFL quarterback Doug Flutie and his team — brother Darren Paul Flutie, daughter Alexa Flutie-Sumner, brother-in-law Ian Michael Sumner, and niece Jennifer Marie Flutie.

In the clip above, host Steve Harvey asks Springer why someone would sleep with a dog rather than a man, and in the sneak peek below, Harvey asks Ninja to name something a woman says on a first date that would scare the daylights out of any man. Watch the videos to see their responses and their teams' reactions.

All four teams play for charities. Ninja is playing for Stack UP, Smith-Schuster for Meals on Wheels, Springer for Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights, and Flutie for The Doug Flutie, Jr. Foundation for Autism.

