'Magical Land of Oz': Explore Australia's Wildlife in PBS' Miniseries

Blue chip cameras will capture the Australian continent’s diverse animal populations in its highest snow peaks, frigid southern seas, and suburban backyards. It’s a land of beauty that delights and surprises.

The first of three episodes of Magical Land of Oz begins with "Land" on Wednesday, August 28. It’s an exploration of the curious and wonderful wildlife unique to Australia. Included is a tree-dwelling kangaroo, a spider that survives underwater and a bird that spreads fire.

The Wednesday, September 4 episode, "Ocean," focuses on a natural history exploration of Australia’s magical coasts and islands where three oceans create the perfect environment for whales, giant cuttlefish and sharks.

The Wednesday, September 11 final episode, "Human," focuses on an exploration of Australia’s mesmerizing wildlife and how they’ve adapted to survive in the human environment, including a flamboyant dancing peacock spider in a suburban garden.

Magical Land of Oz, Premiere, Wednesday, August 28, 10/9c, PBS (Check your local listings)