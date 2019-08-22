Worth Watching: 'Why Women Kill,' 'The Flay List,' a Wrap for 'Baskets'

A selective critical checklist of notable Thursday TV:

Why Women Kill (streaming on CBS All Access): Even the episode titles are a riot in Marc Cherry's (Desperate Housewives) campy triptych of marital discord over the decades. In week two, titled "I'd Like to Kill Ya, But I Just Washed My Hair," 1960s housewife Beth Ann (Ginnifer Goodwin) may be taking her makeover a step too far in trying to add excitement in her marriage to a cheating husband (Sam Jaeger), while in the 1980s, a furious Simone (Lucy Liu) looks for love in some undignified places while rebounding from her own unfaithful mate (Jack Davenport). In the current-day storyline, things heat up in the open relationship of Taylor (Kirby Howell-Baptiste) and Eli (Reid Scott) as they make room for a more-than-willing Jade (Alexandra Daddario), but the emotional fallout leaves the household unsettled. None of this is going to end well.

The Flay List (10:30/9:30c, Food Network): The ubiquitous celebrity chef Bobby Flay teams with daughter Sophie for a six-part culinary tour of the international smorgasbord that is New York City. The series beings with a walk on the scenic High Line that leads to Bobby's fave taco joint in Chelsea Market, while Sophie's taco pick takes them to Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Gelato is also on the menu, as it always should be.

Baskets (10/9c, FX): Only in a peak-TV era could a strange niche comedy like this squeak out four seasons — and win an Emmy (for Louie Anderson's career-redefining performance as Baskets matriarch Christine). While fans prepare to bid fond adieu to sad clown Chip and combative twin Dale Baskets (Zach Galifianakis), the good news is that Chip's pal Martha (Martha Kelly) finally removes the cast from her arm. Maybe that's why the episode is titled "Moving On."

Inside Thursday TV: In the sixth-season finale of History's Alone (10/9c), the survivalists are now down to three hardy if malnourished and shivering survivors, but only one will stick it out to win $500,000… Cat (Poppy Montgomery) may have met her match on ABC's Reef Break (10/9c) when Oscar winner Marcia Gay Harden guests as Betty Ann Miller, a woman offering the former thief a return to her old ways… Always looking to expand her empire, USA's Queen of the South (10/9c), aka Teresa Mendoza (Alice Braga), takes out a group of mercenaries.