Chef Bobby Flay & Daughter Sophie Find NYC's Best Bites in 'The Flay List'

Bobby and Sophie are in search of the greatest local dishes when the six-episode series The Flay List premieres Thursday, August 22 on Food Network.

Together, the father-daughter pair tackles one location at a time. Bobby takes Sophie to the food spots he's frequented for years, while Sophie introduces her dad to her latest discoveries.

They will visit the ever-buzzing Chelsea Market for some tacos at Los Tacos No.1, while grabbing creamy Italian gelato for dessert at Bobby’s favorite, L'Arte del Gelato. Afterwards, Sophie takes Bobby to Greenpoint, Brooklyn, for her taco pick at hotspot Oxomoco.

In another episode, Bobby and Sophie start the day with a joyride on bikes as they head to the Lower East Side for Sophie’s pick, Sweet Chick.

After the meal, they check out Morgenstern’s gourmet ice cream parlor that Bobby’s been dying to try, before heading to Bobby’s pick of Blue Ribbon, where he spent a lot of time early in his career.

Other episodes include stops at J.G. Melon for Bobby’s burger selection, Sophie’s taste for Detroit-style pizza at Emily, and a stroll to Korea Town for some dessert at Grace Street Café, followed by a steak dinner at Bobby’s old school pick, Wolfgang’s Steakhouse.

